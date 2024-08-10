Kolkata Police to ensure 'highest punishment' for accused in sexual assault, murder of woman doctor

Kolkata, Aug 10 (PTI) Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal on Saturday asserted the force will make sure the accused in the sexual assault and murder of a woman postgraduate trainee doctor gets "the highest punishment” if he is found guilty.

The body of the woman doctor was found inside the seminar hall of a government-run hospital in north Kolkata on Friday. A preliminary autopsy report has confirmed sexual abuse before she was killed.

"This is a heinous crime, and the arrested person is allegedly involved based on circumstantial evidence, including accounts of the other doctors present during night-duty hours," Goyal told a press conference here.

"An SIT has been formed and on the basis of evidence, the person was arrested. We will see to it that he gets the highest punishment. He will be produced in court today," he said.

Goyal said the autopsy was videographed and the woman’s family members were present during the process.

"There is strong complicity as far as the accused is concerned. He is a criminal of the highest order," he said.

The top police officer said the investigation into the case will be done in a transparent manner, and “if the family demands, the probe can be conducted by any other agency”.

A case has been started against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he added.