Kolkata Police to launch Rs 5.8-cr project to upgrade cybercrime probe labs

Kolkata, Oct 26 (PTI) Kolkata Police have decided to initiate a Rs 5.8-crore project to upgrade its cybercrime investigation laboratories to strengthen the safety of women in the digital world, a well-placed source said on Sunday.

The proposed initiative is likely to be funded under the Nirbhaya project of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, he said.

E-tenders have been invited for the supply and maintenance of high-end digital forensic equipment as part of the cyber laboratory upgradation project, he said.

"The move aims to modernise the police's digital investigation infrastructure and ensure coordination with the National Forensic Data Centre, which will maintain data on sexual offenders," the source told PTI.

Incidentally, the upgradation will be carried out alongside the Ministry of Home Affairs' ongoing modernisation of Central Forensic Science Laboratories in Kolkata, Bhopal, Guwahati and Pune, he added.

Tender documents state that bids have been sought for the upgradation of cybercrime investigation labs and cyber surveillance, security and awareness, along with strengthening of cyber infrastructure and development of backup facilities to support cybercrime investigation labs to enhance the safety and security of women under the Nirbhaya project, he added.

The last date for submission of tenders is November 17, he said.

"The procurement list includes several high-tech forensic tools, some priced as high as Rs 56 lakh each," the officer said. PTI SCH ACD