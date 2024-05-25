Kolkata Port announces suspension of operations on Sunday night amid cyclone alert

Kolkata, May 25 (PTI) The Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata will suspend all cargo and container handling operations for 12 hours from Sunday evening in view of the forecast of a cyclonic storm, officials said.

Advertisment

The operations will be suspended from 6 pm on Sunday till 6 am on Monday, they said.

The decision was taken for the safety of dock workers, they added.

Port chairperson Rathendra Raman held a meeting on Saturday to oversee the preparedness for dealing with the impact of the possible cyclone. At the meeting with port officials, he emphasised on proactive measures and inter-departmental cooperation.

Railway operations in the port area will also be suspended during that time, officials said.

The cyclone is likely to make landfall on Sunday night along the adjoining coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh with a wind speed of 110-120 km per hour, gusting to 135 kmph, the weather office said. PTI BSM SOM