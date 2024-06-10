Kolkata Port chairman welcomes second term of Shipping Minister

Kolkata, Jun 10 (PTI) Rathendra Raman, chairman of the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, welcomed the second terms of Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Minister of State from West Bengal, Shantanu Thakur, in the cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He exuded confidence that the support of both ministers will be received in the development of Kolkata Port.

"The ministers in their second innings signify a promising future for regional development of the regional riverine port," Raman said.

Under the leadership of Sonowal and Thakur, the port has laid a roadmap to invest more than Rs 5,000 crore by 2030 to augment capacity, he said.

Sonowal has been serving as the Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways since July 2021. Thakur, an MP from Bangaon in West Bengal, was also sworn in as the Union Minister of State, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways after the cabinet reshuffle. Both are entering their second terms in office.

The Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, formerly known as the Kolkata Port, plays a crucial role in the economic development of not only West Bengal but also the entire eastern and northeastern regions of India. PTI BSM ACD