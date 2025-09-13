Kolkata port holds stakeholders’ meet to accelerate ghat revitalisation in city

Kolkata, Sep 13 (PTI) Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK) on Saturday convened a stakeholders’ meeting to advance the comprehensive revitalisation of the city’s historic ghats along the Hooghly river, bringing together civic authorities, enforcement agencies and corporate partners.

The session, chaired by SMPK Chairman Rathendra Raman, was attended by Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma, senior police officials, Kolkata Municipal Corporation representatives, Archaeological Survey of India officials and corporate partners.

Adani Ports has proposed to beautify the riverfront stretch between Kumartuli and Champatala ghats, while GRSE has taken up Bagbazar Mayer Ghat and Surinam Ghat. PS Group will develop Nimtala immersion ghat, IHCL plans to rejuvenate Chotelal Ghat through adaptive reuse into a recreation and tourism zone, and TNS Logi Park will develop Daighat in south Kolkata.

SMPK has already signed MoUs with these organisations, and the projects are currently at the design stage.

Highlighting the importance of collaboration, Raman said, “The ghats of Kolkata are deeply intertwined with our heritage and daily life. This dialogue ensures redevelopment remains inclusive, sustainable, and respectful of tradition while creating spaces that serve both citizens and visitors." Police Commissioner Verma added that the ghats are sacred spaces with deep cultural and spiritual significance and emphasised the need for meticulous planning with public safety in mind.

The meeting also discussed the cultural, social, and tourism potential of the riverfront development, underscoring SMPK’s commitment to transforming the ghats into vibrant cultural and recreational hubs while preserving their heritage character. PTI BSM NN