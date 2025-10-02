Kolkata port launches drive to clean Hooghly river following immersion of idols

Kolkata, Oct 2 (PTI) The Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata (SMPK) undertook a special cleanliness drive to remove debris from the Hooghly river following immersion of idols.

The drive, which began on Bijaya Dashami on Thursday, will continue till Sunday, a statement said.

In the second phase, it will begin on October 21 and continue till October 24, during the immersion of Kali Puja idols, it said.

The drive has been undertaken at the Baje Kadomtala Ghat, St Judges Ghat and Nimtala Ghat, it added.

It involves barricading the immersion points and retrieving idols and structures using barge-mounted cranes, mechanised boats and wooden launches to prevent pollution in the river, the statement said.

Around 100 personnel have been deployed to clean 8,000 sq metres across the three ghats, it said.

The drive targets the removal of immersed idols, wooden frames, cloth, plastic and other floating debris from the river, it said. PTI BSM SOM