Kolkata Raj Bhavan to celebrate ‘Birsa Munda Month’

Kolkata, Nov 15 (PTI) West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Friday celebrated the birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda and announced that the next one-month period would be observed as ‘Birsa Munda Month’, a source in the Raj Bhavan said.

During this period, Bose would be interacting with a cross-section of the tribal communities, including students, teachers, writers, and activists, he added.

"November 15 marks the birth anniversary of Dharti Aba, Bhagwan Birsa Munda, one of the prominent freedom fighters and tribal leaders of our country. The governor participated in the 4th Janjatiya Gaurav Divas celebrations graced by the Prime Minister of India," the Kolkata Raj Bhavan said in a post on X.

The Foundation Day of Jharkhand was observed in Raj Bhavan as part of the "Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat" programme, it added.

The tribal community will be sensitised about the objectives of 'The Mission for Tribal Affairs' launched by Raj Bhavan in 2023.

Bose also wished the people of the state on the occasion of Guru Nanak's birthday.

"On the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, the Governor conveys his warm greetings to everyone. May the spiritual teachings of Guru Nanak Dev ji illuminate our path for the common good of mankind. May we find the strength to tide over all obstacles with His grace," the Raj Bhavan posted on X handle. PTI SCH NN