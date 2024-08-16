Kolkata rape horror: Delhi doctors' indefinite strike enters fifth day

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Doctors in Delhi, who had been demonstrating inside their respective hospitals, united for a massive protest outside Nirman Bhawan as their indefinite strike, following the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, entered its fifth day on Friday with all elective services remaining suspended.

The Nirman Bhawan, located near Parliament in Lutyens' Delhi, houses the Ministry of Health besides other departments.

Resident doctors are standing on the side of the road outside Nirman Bhawan, with a heavy presence of police officers who have placed barricades on both sides of the road.

The doctors are holding posters and banners, and chanting slogans like 'We want justice', 'No safety, no duty' and 'Awaz do, hum ek hain' to express their anger and concerns about their safety.

Dr Rahul, a resident doctor, expressed the collective grief and anger, saying, "It's been a week since this horrific incident occurred, and we've been protesting for five days. It's unimaginable that a doctor, someone dedicated to saving lives, was brutally raped and murdered. Our demands for justice and protective measures are not unreasonable. They are essential." With the passage of time, more roads are being blocked as more doctors arrive in large numbers, holding the Indian flag and saying, 'Humein nyay chahiye' (We want justice).

Meanwhile, six members of the delegation have gone inside the Nirman Bhawan to meet with the government officials, while the doctors are sitting on the road in protest.

The decision to hold a massive protest was made on the eve of the Independence Day following a comprehensive joint meeting of the representatives from multiple resident doctors' associations (RDAs), including those from AIIMS, SIH, MAMC, RML, LHMC, UCMS and DDU.

The associations collectively agreed to implement a common unified action plan aimed at pushing for a central protection Act, which they believe is crucial to safeguarding the interests and lives of healthcare workers across the nation.

In a show of their determination, all RDAs have decided to halt elective services across the state and potentially nationwide.

However, they have assured that essential emergency services, including ICUs, emergency procedures and emergency operation theatres will continue to operate without disruption.

The RDAs emphasised that this protest is not just a demand for justice but a call for action to prevent further violence and ensure the safety of those on the frontlines of healthcare. PTI NSM KSS KSS