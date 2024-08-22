Kolkata rape horror: Jaipur resident doctors call off strike

Jaipur, Aug 22 (PTI) The Jaipur resident doctors have decided to call off the ongoing strike in support of the agitation against rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor.

Dr Manohar Siyol, president of Jaipur Association of Resident Doctors (JARD), said a meeting held on Thursday evening decided to call off the strike following the Supreme Court's appeal during the hearing in the case.

The apex court earlier in the day asked the protesting doctors to resume work and assured them that no adverse action will be taken after they rejoin.