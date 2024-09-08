Kolkata rape-murder: BJP's Trivedi cites Sircar's letter, says WB's TMC govt being questioned by all

Bhopal, Sep 8 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi on Sunday slammed the Trinamool Congress after one of the MPs of the Mamata Banerjee-led party said the West Bengal government's handling of the rape and murder of the doctor at RG Kar hospital was "too little and quite late".

TMC MP Jawhar Sircar, in his letter to West Bengal CM Banerjee, said he has decided to quit Rajya Sabha and leave politics altogether, adding he became increasingly "disillusioned" with the state government as it seemed "quite unconcerned" about corruption and "strong-arm tactics" of a section of leaders.

Referring to the protests over the rape and murder of the doctor, Sircar said the "spontaneous outpouring of public anger" is against this unchecked overbearing attitude of the "favoured few and the corrupt".

Speaking to PTI, Trivedi said, "Earlier, TMC's Sukendu Shekhar Roy has spoken on this. Now, their senior leader Jawahar Sarkar ji, who is a very learned person, has raised the question. I think Trinamool Congress should answer them." Trivedi said WB minister Udayan Guha had said any finger that gets raised towards Mamata Banerjee will be broken.

"Now fingers are being raised from within the party. No matter how much the Trinamool Congress government tries to cover up Kolkata's heart-rending and painful incident, questions are being raised from outside and inside," Trivedi asserted. PTI ADU BNM