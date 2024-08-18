Kolkata rape-murder case: Padma awardee doctors write to PM seeking separate law for healthcare workers

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) Expressing anguish over the Kolkata rape-murder incident, over 70 Padma awardee doctors have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding quick enactment of a special law to deal with violence against healthcare personnel and implementation of improved safety protocols in medical facilities.

They suggested that the Centre bring an ordinance immediately to ensure the "harshest possible punishment" to those who indulge in violence against healthcare workers, whether verbal or physical.

There have been widespread protests by healthcare personnel and others following the alleged rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor at the state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital and claims of a botched-up investigation and cover-up. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) and other doctors' bodies are pressing for a central law to ensure the safety of medics.

Among those who have written the letter are former Director General of ICMR Dr Balram Bhargav, former AIIMS Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria and Dr S K Sarin, Director of Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, In the letter, the Padma awardees have sought PM Modi's immediate and personal intervention to address the alarming situation, saying such acts of brutality shake the very foundations of service by medical professionals and highlight the urgent need to address violence, particularly against women, girls, and healthcare professionals.

The doctors expressed "deep concern and profound anguish" over the horrific event at R G Kar Medical College in Kolkata.

"We stand in unwavering solidarity with the victim's family, whose pain and loss are unimaginable. We also extend our full support to the medical community, who are increasingly confronting such violence in the course of their work. The safety and dignity of healthcare professionals must be safeguarded with utmost priority," the letter said.

The doctors stated that stronger measures are desperately needed to prevent such atrocities.

"We call upon law enforcement agencies, policymakers, and society at large to take immediate and decisive action," the letter said.

The doctors emphasised the need for law enforcement agencies to more rigorously apply current legal frameworks to protect healthcare professionals and advocated for severe and swift penalties to serve as a deterrent against such crimes.

The letter urges the government to implement improved safety protocols within healthcare facilities to ensure a secure working environment for all medical staff.

"We urge the central and state governments to quickly enact and implement a separate law for the protection of healthcare workers, ensuring its rapid enforcement on the ground," the letter said.

"A proposed bill, The Prevention of Violence Against Doctors, Medical Professionals and Medical Institutions Bill, has been ready since 2019 but has not yet been tabled in Parliament for passage and adoption.

"We strongly believe that an ordinance to this effect can be brought immediately, and the bill should be passed post-haste so that all those working in healthcare delivery systems in the country can work without fear, in service of suffering patients," the letter said.

The doctors also stressed that the proposed ordinance/bill should ensure that the harshest possible punishment is given to those who indulge in violence against healthcare workers, whether verbal or physical.

Such cases should be resolved swiftly by the judiciary, with offences categorised as non-bailable.

"Let this tragedy serve as a catalyst for real, lasting change. We earnestly appeal to you through this letter to safeguard the medical profession against physical assaults and defacement of the dignity and respect of all healthcare workers," the letter said.

The awardee doctors include Radiologist and Founder and Managing Director of Mahajan Imaging Dr Harsh Mahajan, Dr Nikhil Tandon, head of the department of endocrinology at AIIMS, Delhi, Dr D S Rana, Chairman of the Department of Nephrology at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and Dr Dr Sandeep Guleria, Transplant Specialist Surgeon. PTI PLB RT RT