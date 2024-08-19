Kolkata rape-murder case: UP medics observe 'Kala Raksha Bandhan' on eighth day of protest

Lucknow: Junior doctors in Uttar Pradesh medical colleges and hospitals observed "Kala Raksha Bandhan" while elective services remained disrupted for the eighth consecutive day on Monday amid a protest over the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee in Kolkata.

Resident doctors in several states have withdrawn elective services, including at outpatient departments (OPDs), over the incident.

UP Resident Doctors' Association state president Hardeep Jogi told PTI, "The strike by junior doctors is on its eighth day. OPD and other services are disrupted in all the medical colleges." "Today, on Raksha Bandhan, junior doctors observed 'Kala Raksha Bandhan'," he said.

Jogi said the association would also write to the state government to ensure the safety of junior doctors working in medical colleges.