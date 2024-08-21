Kolkata rape-murder case: UP medics' protest enters 10th day, OPD services hit

Lucknow, Aug 21 (PTI) The strike by junior doctors in medical colleges and hospitals across Uttar Pradesh to protest the alleged rape and murder of a medic in Kolkata entered its 10th day on Wednesday.

Medical services at several hospitals, including the King George's Medical University, the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, and the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, were hit due to the stir.

Uttar Pradesh Resident Doctors' Association state president Hardeep Jogi told PTI, "The strike by junior doctors continued on the 10th day and OPD and other services were disrupted in all the medical colleges." He said the doctors were holding peaceful protests to support their counterparts in West Bengal.

The trainee woman doctor's body with severe injury marks was found inside the seminar hall of Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College on August 9.

A civic volunteer was arrested by the Kolkata Police the following day for his alleged involvement in the incident. PTI ZIR ABN RHL