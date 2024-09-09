Kolkata rape-murder: CBI raises doubts in SC over forensic report of medic, says will re-examine

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) The CBI on Monday raised doubts over the forensic report of the postgraduate medic who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, and said it has decided to send samples to AIIMS for further investigation.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, informed a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud that according to the medical report, the death was homicidal and there is evidence of forceful penetration and sexual assault.

"When the girl was found at 9.30 am, she was in a semi-nude condition. There were injury marks on the body. They have taken the samples and sent it to the CFSL (Central Forensic Science Laboratory) in West Bengal.

"... and this is the result... The CBI has taken a decision to send the samples to the AIIMS and other CFSLs," Mehta told the bench also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

The court, which was going through the report filed in a sealed cover, said, "We have seen the further line of investigation, we do not want to comment upon it in open court. We would like a fresh status report. Let CBI proceed on basis of leads." During the hearing, Mehta also flagged the issue of lack of accommodation for CISF personnel and sought directions for the same.

The apex court directed the West Bengal government to liaise with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and ensure accommodation and availability of security gadgets needed by its personnel deployed at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata by Monday evening.

The medic's body with severe injury marks was found inside the seminar hall of the hospital's chest department on August 9. A civic volunteer was arrested by the Kolkata Police in connection with the case the following day.

On August 13, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the probe from the Kolkata Police to the CBI, which started its investigation on August 14.