Kolkata rape-murder: Doctors' body seeks swift justice for victim

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) The All India Federation of Government Doctors' Associations (AIFGDA) on Tuesday demanded swift justice for the trainee doctor who was raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

Addressing a press conference here, Dr Subarna Goswami and Dr Praful Kumar, additional general secretaries of AIFGDA, expressed their solidarity with the nationwide movement calling for accountability in the case.

The AIFGDA representatives emphasised the urgency of the matter ahead of the Supreme Court hearing in the case on September 5.

The doctors' body urged the judiciary to handle the case with sensitivity and promptness, noting the widespread public outrage over the incident, according to a statement.

During the press conference, the AIFGDA also highlighted key points such as severity of crime against doctors. PTI NSM KVK KVK