Kolkata rape-murder: FAIMA to hold peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) will hold a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar here on Saturday against the rape and murder of a doctor at the RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata.

According to the statement issued by FAIMA, the protest aims to demand justice for the victim and press the government to expedite the enactment of the long-pending Central Healthcare Protection Act, which seeks to ensure the safety of healthcare professionals across the country.

"FAIMA is profoundly disturbed by this heinous act, which has not only shattered the medical fraternity but also exposed the alarming vulnerabilities that healthcare professionals face daily," a spokesperson for the association said.

"Our fight will continue until justice is served," Manish Jangra, founder and chief advisor of FAIMA, said.

Jangra said they have permission to protest at Jantar Mantar from 3 to 5 pm. He added that members of the Resident Doctors of India (RDA) from hospitals around Delhi-NCR, such as Aligarh and Rohtak, will also join the protest.

Earlier this month, resident doctors across the country went on an indefinite strike on August 12 after the body of the trainee doctor was found on the premises of the state-run hospital in Kolkata on the morning of August 9.

Following the incident, doctors held the strike for 11 consecutive days, during which all elective services, wards, and OPDs were suspended.

However, after the Supreme Court hearing on August 22, the doctors called off their strike, stating, "We are resuming duties following the Supreme Court's appeal, assurances and intervention in the RG Kar incident and the safety of doctors. We commend the court's action and call for adherence to its directives." The key demands of the protest include a prompt and thorough investigation into the crime, ensuring swift justice for the victim and the immediate enactment of the Central Healthcare Protection Act to safeguard the lives and well-being of healthcare workers across the nation.