Kolkata rape-murder: IMA-affiliated private doctors begin strike in Goa

Panaji: Doctors practising independently and in various private hospitals in Goa struck work from 6 am on Saturday to join the nationwide protest against the rape and murder of their colleague in Kolkata.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has appealed to all its members across the country to take part in its strike which will continue till 6 am on Sunday.

IMA Goa president Dr Sandesh Chodankar said all their members have joined the protest from 6 am on Saturday and it will continue for 24 hours.

He said that emergency services in private hospitals will remain unaffected as doctors attached to emergency and casualty units have not joined the agitation.

He said the IMA members have planned a silent protest march on Saturday from Azad Maidan to Old Goa Medical College and Hospital building in the capital city.

The building currently houses the office of the Entertainment Society of Goa, a nodal agency to host the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Senior and junior resident doctors from the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) have been on strike since Friday afternoon.

Goa Association of Resident Doctors (GARD) had earlier protested outside the GMCH building at Bambolim demanding justice for their colleague who was allegedly raped and murdered on the premises of the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

The GARD has said that their strike will continue till Saturday evening and they will take a call on extending it, depending on the stand taken by their parent body in Delhi.