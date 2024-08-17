Kolkata rape-murder: Pvt doctors, hospitals in Maharashtra join stir; CM speaks to Nadda

Mumbai, Aug 17 (PTI) The ongoing strike by government resident doctors in Maharashtra will continue with their association on Saturday rejecting Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's appeal to call off the protests over the Kolkata rape-murder even as private medicos joined the stir, affecting health services.

Shinde spoke to Union Health Minister J P Nadda and discussed bringing a stringent law at the Central level for the security of doctors. The chief minister requested Nadda to consider this positively, as per a state government statement.

Resident doctors have been on strike since August 13 to express solidarity with their counterparts from other cities demonstrating against the rape-murder incident at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital dated August 9.

The Central-MARD has demanded an impartial and transparent investigation into the Kolkata incident, speedy formation of an expert committee for implementation of the Central Healthcare Protection Act, improved security measures, including fully functional CCTVs and well-equipped guards, quality hostels, and proper on-call rooms for resident doctors.

In his recent talks with MARD office-bearers, Shinde had stated that the government was positive in taking concrete steps for the safety of doctors and health workers, the government said.

He assured them of conducting an audit on security arrangements. The chief minister said medical personnel would get legal protection and the government would implement measures to prevent violent incidents.

"The chief minister had appealed to the agitating doctors and health workers to end their agitation. He said the government is committed to ensuring their security and assured of taking positive decisions on their demands," the statement said.

However, the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) rejected the CM's appeal to withdraw the strike.

"We are continuing our protest and halting elective services, including OPD, ward duties, lab duties and academic duties, in support of this movement until justice is achieved and we get a concrete decision on the Central Healthcare Protection Act. Emergency services will be operational as usual," the MARD said in a statement late Saturday evening.

Pratik Debaje, president of Maharashtra State Association of Residential Doctors (Central-MARD), said representatives met Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Nagpur and Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif in Kolhapur and raised their demands.

Indian Medical Association has announced a 24-hour nationwide withdrawal of non-emergency services from 6 am on Saturday to protest the rape-murder incident and the subsequent vandalism at the Kolkata hospital.

IMA vice-president Shivkumar Utture said private doctors and hospitals in Maharashtra began the 24-hour protest at around 6 am.

Elective services were suspended, while emergency services were being attended to, he said.

The Mumbai civic body moved medical officers from peripheral to tertiary hospitals to manage services, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

He said 43 doctors reported for work at the civic-run King Edward Memorial Hospital, 41 in Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital, 45 in R N Cooper Hospital, and 45 in BYL Nair Hospital.

In Thane city and district, protest marches were taken out in Kalyan, Bhiwandi and other locations by people where women joined in large numbers.

Rallies were also held in Navi Mumbai, the satellite city of Mumbai, Kolhapur by members of the medical profession.

A protest march of doctors was organised from Kalwa Hospital and Medical College, culminating at Thane collector's office.

Private medical practitioners raised slogans condemning the Kolkata incident and waved placards demanding justice.

All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) members staged a protest in Mumbai demanding justice for the Kolkata doctor. PTI PR COR ARU NSK