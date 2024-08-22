Kolkata rape-murder: Relief to patients as major doctors' bodies call off strike after SC appeal

New Delhi/Kolkata, Aug 22 (PTI) The protests by resident doctors at government hospitals in several states across the country ended on Thursday as major doctors' bodies called off their 11-day strike over the rape-murder of a trainee medic in Kolkata after the Supreme Court made an appeal to them to resume work.

However, in West Bengal, the epicentre of the protests, healthcare services remained affected at state-run hospitals as junior doctors continued their ceasework for the 14th consecutive day. Agitating doctors said they will review the apex court's directions on Friday and then take a decision accordingly.

In the national capital, doctors at major hospitals, including AIIMS, RML, LNJP and Maulana Azad Medical College, ended their strike that commenced on August 12.

Following the apex court's appeal and directions about safety of doctors, the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA), a major body of RDAs across the country, announced its decision to call off the strike, asking the doctors to resume their duty.

"We are thankful to all RDAs, media personnel, various medical and non-medical associations and above all, our patients, for their support and understanding," it said in a post on X.

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), an umbrella body of doctors, also announced their decision to call off the protest.

"#FAIMA has decided to call off the strike following positive directions from the #Chief Justice of India. We welcome the acceptance of our prayers for interim protections and the necessary steps to enhance security in hospitals. United, we will continue to fight legally," FAIMA said in a post on X.

The decision to call off the strike comes as a major relief to patients who were struggling to get regular medical care due to the closure of outpatient department (OPD) in government hospitals even as emergency services were functioning as usual.

In Uttar Pradesh, junior doctors ended their stir.

"Resident doctors of Uttar Pradesh are resuming work due to assurances given by Honorable Supreme Court of India," the UP RDA said in a post on X.

However, the state doctors' body said their commitment to advocate for justice for the victim and safety of healthcare workers remains steadfast throughout symbolic protest.

In Chandigarh too, doctors at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) ended their protest over the Kolkata incident.

Following the ending of strike by the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), the PGIMER authorities said it will resume all the elective services with immediate effect.

Earlier in the day, a tough-talking apex court termed "extremely disturbing" the Kolkata Police's delay in registering the unnatural death of the woman doctor raped and killed at the RG Kar Hospital.

The court, however, said judges and doctors cannot go on a strike since they deal with matters involving life and liberty.