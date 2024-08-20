Kolkata rape-murder: Resident doctors in Goa's GMCH withdraw protest

Panaji, Aug 20 (PTI) Junior and resident doctors in Goa protesting against the Kolkata rape-murder case, on Tuesday called off their five-day-long stir following an assurance from the state government.

Association of Resident Doctors (GARD) called off the protest after state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane assured to look into their demands.

Routine services at the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) were affected as the GARD was on strike since Friday afternoon in protest against the rape and murder of a woman postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. But the emergency services were going on uninterrupted.

The protesting doctors have been pressing for several demands, including sprucing up of security at the GMCH.

Representatives of the GARD in the presence of minister Rane and GMCH dean Dr Shivanand Bandekar announced withdrawal of their strike.

Talking to reporters, Rane said, "We have given in writing to the GARD that their demands would be put forth before the chief minister and later in the cabinet." A doctors' relations officer would be appointed to address the issues of resident doctors, he said.

Security in and around the GMCH complex would be beefed up by giving special attention to the spots identified by the association.

The Goa government is sensitive towards the demands of the doctors, he said.

"Despite being headed by a woman chief minister, the West Bengal government is not sensitive towards the doctors. It is saddening," he said. PTI RPS NP