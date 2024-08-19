Kolkata rape-murder: Routine services at Goa's GMCH affected as stir enters 4th day

Panaji, Aug 19 (PTI) Routine services at state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital remained affected on the fourth day on Monday due to the stir by junior and resident doctors in protest against the Kolkata rape-murder.

Doctors affiliated to Goa Association of Resident Doctors (GARD) have struck work since Friday afternoon in protest against the brutal rape and murder of a woman postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

"Routine services have been partially affected due to the strike, while emergency services are going on. Out Patient Departments are working smoothly as they are managed by senior doctors. We are also taking in new admissions," GMCH Dean Dr Shivanand Bandekar told PTI.

The hospital is conducting emergency operations while "dated operations" have been rescheduled due to the strike, Dr Bandekar added. PTI RPS BNM