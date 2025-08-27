Kolkata: Restaurant owner held for pouring hot oil on waiter for serving wrong food to customer

Kolkata, Aug 27 (PTI) A restaurant owner in Kolkata's Salt Lake’s Electronics Complex area has been arrested for allegedly pouring hot cooking oil on a waiter for serving a wrong dish to a customer, a senior officer of Bidhannagar police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at the restaurant on Monday evening, he said.

"The waiter had served a wrong dish to a customer, leading to an altercation between him and restaurant owner Naresh Kumar. Suddenly, Kumar poured hot cooking oil on the waiter, causing burn injuries on multiple parts of his body. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he received primary treatment," he said.

A written complaint was filed at the Electronics Complex police station, following which cops launched an investigation and arrested Kumar, he said. PTI SCH MNB