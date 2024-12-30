Kolkata restaurants register 10-15 pc increase in table occupancy this Christmas season

Kolkata, Dec 30 (PTI) The city's fine dining restaurants witnessed around 10-15 per cent increase in table occupancy during the December 24-30 period compared to last year, a top official of the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Eastern India said on Monday, adding that this spike in demand is a testament to Kolkata's growing appetite for luxury dining experiences.

"The footfall was the highest from 6 pm to 1 am when people waited for hours to get tables in prominent eateries in the cuisine hub of Park Street, Russell Street, Waterloo Street, Sarat Bose Road, and other restaurants in shopping malls," Hotel and Restaurant Association of Eastern India president Sudesh Poddar told PTI.

"By overall estimate, the table occupancy was 15 per cent higher across restaurants and bars during these days in comparison with last year. We are expecting the momentum to continue, and the figure to escalate in the period between December 30 and January 1," he said.

Trincas, the heritage restaurant-bar in Park Street, recorded a 10 per cent increase in revenue compared to last year on December 25.

Anand Puri, custodian of the century-old establishment, told PTI, "The month-long celebrations saw a jump in business during the third quarter as Trincas is a must-go destination for anyone visiting Kolkata." "There's been a 10 per cent increase in footfall from last year and the revenue increased by around 10-12 per cent," Puri said.

During the period from December 25-29 , Trincas recorded a 15 per cent increase in table occupancy every day, he said.

At Flurys, around 400-500 people visited each outlet on December 24 and 25, Rajesh Singh, national head of the iconic cake and pastry joint, said.

"Overall, there has been a 25 per cent increase on these two days compared to last year, the highest being the flagship store at Park Street," Singh said.

"In the period between December 24-29, Flurys recorded a 17 per cent increase in table occupancy compared to the same period last year," he added.

"Our products, particularly cakes, are a year-round favourite, and the advent of 10-minute delivery apps has broadened our market significantly. This year, Flurys ushered in the Christmas-New Year season offer featuring an array of delicious choices like stuffed turkey roulade, festive Irish lamb stew and desserts like the classic mince pie, to name a few, In addition to its Christmas special cakes which always take centre stage," he said.

"Park Street being the flagship outlet has the maximum sales, almost 30 per cent of the overall sales Flurys does across all outlets. On Christmas day alone, the Park Street outlet sold about 8,000-10,000 pieces of Christmas cakes," Singh said.

Kabir Azhar and Asher Ather, directors of the iconic brand Aminia, said, "New Market was once the epicentre of Christmas celebrations, and while Park Street has become the new hotspot, we still witness heavy footfall." "The Christmas-New Year season sale was propelled by an around 20 per cent growth in sales, making it a pivotal period for us," the duo said.

As figures are still being collated and the crowds refuse to thin before the landmark New Market outlet and other outlets located in the northern and southern parts of the city, the owners cannot give a definite figure but say, "We are expecting a 20 per cent revenue growth this year compared to last year, along with a 7-8 per cent increase in footfall." During the December 24-29 period, all Aminia outlets registered a 15 per cent rise in sales every day compared to the same period last year.

While classic items like Kolkata-style mutton biryani and chicken chap remain all-time favourites, winter specials such as mutton nihari, mutton paya (available at select outlets), and gajar ka halwa (available at all outlets) are now being offered as festive specials. PTI SUS MNB