Kolkata RG Kar rape-murder: Movement also against 'TMC-criminal nexus', says CPI(M)

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) The CPI(M) on Tuesday extended its full support to the protests followed by the RG Kar hospital incident in Kolkata and said the movement is also against the " ruling TMC-criminal nexus".

In a statement issued on Tuesday after the meeting of the Central Committee held on September 29-30, CPI(M) accused the union government of abandoning India's "long-standing policy of support to the Palestinian cause", demanding an immediate ban on the export of arms to Israel.

In the protests following the incident of the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, the CPI(M) supported the movement and also demanded legislation in Parliament to deal with the issue of the safety of medical personnel.

"The Central Committee extended its full support to the popular movement, which is ongoing in West Bengal against the gruesome rape and murder of a post-graduate medical student. The movement is also against the TMC ruling party-criminal nexus which is flourishing in all sectors, including the health sector in the state," the CPI(M) said.

"The CPI(M) supports the demand of the medical community all over the country for legislation in Parliament, which deals with the security and safety of medical personnel. The Central Committee also expressed grave concern at the increasing crimes against women and girls in many other states," they said.

The Central Committee strongly opposed the 'One Nation, One Election' concept as accepted by the Union Cabinet based on the recommendations of the Ram Nath Kovind Committee.

They said it will undermine the parliamentary democratic system and the federal structure, and bring about a Centralised and unitary system which will trample upon the rights of the states and their elected legislatures.

"The Central Committee decided to mobilise public opinion against this anti-democratic, anti-federal move," they said.

On the Palestine issue, amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza, the Left party accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government of "brazen" support to Israel.

"The Modi government has abandoned India’s long-standing policy of support to the Palestinian cause. In the UN General Assembly, when a resolution was placed calling upon Israel to withdraw from occupied territories within 12 months, India did not vote for the resolution, but abstained," CPI(M) said.

"The government is allowing arms and explosives manufactured in India to be exported to Israel. These weapons are being used by the Israeli armed forces in Gaza. The Central Committee demands an immediate ban on exports of arms to Israel," they said.

They also demanded a reduction in retail prices of petrol and diesel and expressed concern over the situation in Manipur.

"The abandonment of the Centre’s responsibility towards Manipur is made all the more stark by the fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not thought it fit to visit Manipur even once in the past sixteen months. The CPI(M) reiterates that the removal of Chief Minister Biren Singh should be the first step to create conditions for political dialogue and settlement," they said.

The Left party also said it will launch campaigns on issues like price rise, fuel price, unemployment and privatisation, and crime against women, apart from 'one nation, one election' between October 15 to November 15.

It extended its support to striking workers of the Samsung plant in Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu, where it is a part of the ruling alliance with DMK and appealed to the state government to intervene and ensure the union is registered.

The CPI(M) also demanded a probe against Finance Minister Nirmala Sirtharaman on an FIR registered against her and other party leaders over alleged irregularities concerning the now-scrapped electoral bond scheme.

The Karnataka High Court on Monday stayed the investigation. The matter will be next heard on October 22.

The Central Committee also adopted condolence resolutions paying homage to Sitaram Yechury, Buddhadeb Bhattacharya and other leaders and comrades who have passed away recently. PTI AO HIG