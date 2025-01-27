Kolkata: SFI members scuffle with police during protest against 'irregularities' in education system

Kolkata, Jan 27 (PTI) Activists of CPI(M)'s student wing SFI scuffled with the police on Monday during a protest against alleged corruption and irregularities in West Bengal's education system, teacher recruitment and "interference" in the functioning of institutes by the ruling TMC.

Hundreds of Students Federation of India workers blocked an arterial road in Karunamoyee near Bikash Bhavan, the state education headquarters in Salt Lake, and tried to move past the guard rails put up by the police, leading to the scuffle.

"We demand that the student union elections in colleges and universities be immediately held, fast-tracking the process of recruitment of the deserving SSC and TET candidates, withdrawal of FIRs lodged against the medical students and doctors of Midnapore College for the failure of the health department over the saline issue, which caused the death of a mother," SFI leader Soham Dash said.

As around 50 protesters were taken inside prison vans and detained by the police, hundreds of fellow agitators threatened to continue the sit-in till they could hand over their demands to Education Minister Bratya Basu.

SFI state unit member Shubhajit Sarkar said they wanted to hand over the deputation to Basu and other senior department officials in a peaceful manner, but were “assaulted” by the police.

"Many of our women members were beaten up by police personnel," he alleged.

A police officer said the protesters tried to violate prohibitory orders and obstructed traffic movement, and also tried to attack the personnel, which compelled the police to use “minimum force”. PTI SUS NN RBT