Kolkata: SSKM hospital, Rabindra Bharati University get 'hoax' bomb threat emails

Kolkata, Jun 18 (PTI) Authorities of the state-run SSKM Hospital and Rabindra Bharati University on Tuesday received bomb threat emails, prompting a search and the police to launch an investigation, officials said.

However, the threat mails turned out to be hoax, they said.

Teams comprising police personnel and bomb squad members were sent to both the places, but the search did not yield anything, an officer said.

The cyber section of the Kolkata Police has started an investigation to trace the source of the emails, he said.

“We appeal to people not to panic. We are taking adequate measures and our personnel will remain posted at these institutions,” he said. PTI SCH RBT