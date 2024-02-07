Kolkata tea stall owner held for allegedly raping bar singer

Kolkata, Feb 7 (PTI) Police have arrested a man for allegedly raping a bar singer repeatedly after taking her to a secluded area in Kolkata's Strand Road area.

The alleged incident took place on Monday night, and the victim filed a FIR with the Hare Street police station the following day, police added.

According to police, the rape survivor, who works as a bar singer in Dacre's Lane, was acquainted with the accused, who owns a tea stall nearby. The accused offered her a ride home after work, during which the victim claims she was offered a spiked drink, police said.

The accused has been sent to police remand after being produced at a city court on Wednesday, he added.

"On Monday night, the accused offered her a drop till her home in his vehicle. During the ride, the victim claimed to have been offered a drink which was spiked," the officer said.

Police said the victim recalled being taken to a secluded place near Strand Road but cannot remember what transpired afterward. Upon regaining consciousness, she realised she had been raped and somehow managed to return home, police added.

Police are investigating the matter, including verifying the victim's allegations through medical examination, reviewing CCTV footage, and searching for the vehicle involved in the crime.

"We are verifying the incident and the woman has been sent for medical examination," he said. PTI SCH MNB