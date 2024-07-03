Kolkata to celebrate filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta's works on July 6

Kolkata, July 3 (PTI) A tribute titled 'Celebrating Buddhadeb Dasgupta, Master of Surreal Art' will be held here on July 6 to honour the life and contributions of the late auteur, who passed away over two years ago.

Organised by the Buddhadeb Dasgupta Memorial Trust in collaboration with the Forum for Film Studies and Allied Arts, the event will take place at the state-run film complex Nandan.

The highlight of the event will be a screening of his film 'Tope' (The Bait/2016), which, like his other works, garnered acclaim at international film festivals including Busan, Toronto, and BFI London.

Internationally renowned director Goutam Ghosh will be in attendance, alongside a masterclass titled 'The Magic of Moving Images' conducted by veteran cinematographer Asim Bose, who collaborated with Dasgupta on films like 'Uttara' (The Wrestlers/2000), 'Tope', and 'Urojahaj' (The Flight/2018), Dasgupta's filmmaker wife Sohini confirmed.

The event will also feature a discussion titled 'Folklore in Buddhadeb Dasgupta's Cinema' led by Abhijit Basu, focusing on how folk music serves as an alternative narrative in much of Dasgupta's cinema, including 'Uttara', which won the Golden Lion for Best Director at the Venice International Film Festival.

Dasgupta, a recipient of 12 National Awards known for his progressive outlook, passed away on June 10, 2021, after battling kidney ailments and succumbing to cardiac arrest at his residence.

The trust is a collaborative effort of art enthusiasts from diverse backgrounds to preserve and celebrate the legacy of the acclaimed filmmaker.