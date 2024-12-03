Kolkata to host Hamfest India on December 14-15

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Hundreds of amateur ham radio operators from across the country will gather for the annual Hamfest India convention in Kolkata from December 14.

The two-day convention will also see participation of delegates from Dubai, the US, Nepal, Oman and Germany, Sayani Dey, one of the organisers of the event, said in a statement.

"Bengal is the pioneer in the history of India's amateur radio and home to the country's first licensed HAM Amarendra Chandra Gooptu, who obtained his licence in 1921," Hamfest India convenor Nilkantha Chatterjee said.

He said it was a fitting tribute that the celebration of 103 years of ham radio practice was taking place in West Bengal, from where the journey began.

Official representatives from the National Disaster Management Authority, National Disaster Response Force, India Meteorological Department, and the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority are also participating in the convention.

Dey said the Ministry of Communications issued a special callsign -- AT24HFI -- for the event, which would also witness participation of leading companies and R&D organisations. PTI SKU SKU SZM SZM