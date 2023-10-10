Kolkata tram to sport a design makeover to reflect Durga Puja spirit

Kolkata: The city's iconic tram service which turned 150 years old earlier this year will celebrate the spirit of Durga Puja with a specially painted tram depicting scenes from the moulding of the goddess idol to 'Sindoor khela', a ritual for married women on the last day of the puja.

The uniquely designed tram which will run between Ballygunge and Tollygunge in the city will start service from October 16 and will run till December 31. Besides celebrating the tramways' 150th birthday, it will also commemorate the recent UNESCO tag for the state's Durga Puja festivities.

The exteriors of the tram car have hand-painted artworks honouring artisans of Kumortuli, the traditional potters' quarters in North Kolkata which has evolved into a major hub for making of idols.

There are also paintings of 'Sindoor khela' (smearing of vermilion by women devotees) and 'Dhunuchi' dance, typically performed before the goddess. Other paintings depict a visually impaired artiste and women dhakis, heritage landmarks and cultural aspects.

Dhakis are those who play the dhak, one of the oldest instruments of Bengal made of a big wooden shell with two parchment heads. It was formerly the domain of men but women are being increasingly seen playing it. Kolkata is the only city in the country to have tram services and tram cars here typically have two bogies.

"The special puja tram will operate on the Ballygunge–Tollygunge route from October 16 and the service will continue till December 31. That is our plan," managing director of West Bengal Transport Corporation, Rajanvir Singh Kapur, said.

"This is not the first time that we have come up with such a concept. It has been done earlier. We already have an air-conditioned library tram, an art gallery tram, a jute tram and so on. The tram dedicated to Durga puja is the sixth such tram," he said.

He said the Durga Puja festival has provided a beautiful backdrop to this unique tram that will enthral people.

The makeover inside the bogies includes cane installations and 'Alpona', a highly stylised folk art form traditionally practised by women, besides mirroring the luxurious appeal of the city which is regarded as the country's cultural capital.

Interactive elements and QR codes will engage visitors allowing them to explore stories of those behind the festivities as they enjoy their ride in the tram.

"This is a tribute to the city's Puja spirit and the tram, the city's heritage," the statement said quoting WBTC chairman Madan Mitra.

WBTC has collaborated with Asian Paints and XXL Collective for the special tram, the statement added.