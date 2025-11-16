Kolkata: Vidyasagar Setu to remain closeed for 16 hours on Nov 16 for maintenance work

Kolkata, Nov 15 (PTI) The Vidyasagar Setu, a key bridge in the metropolis, will remain out of bounds for traffic for 16 hours on Sunday due to maintenance work, police said.

It will be shut from 5 am to 9 pm to allow engineers to replace critical components, including stay cables, holding-down cables and bearings, they said.

"Vehicles travelling west along AJC Bose Road towards the bridge will be steered through Hastings Crossing, and directed to St George’s Gate Road and Strand Road for access to Howrah Bridge," a police officer said.

Traffic from Kidderpore and Kidderpore Road will also be guided through alternative corridors, including Red Road and the 11 Furlong Gate route, he said.

Movement on all ramps and approaches to Vidyasagar Setu will remain suspended during the maintenance window, the officer added.