Kolkata woman arrested for defrauding credit card customers over KYC update

Kolkata, Nov 12 (PTI) A former employee of a financial company was arrested in Kolkata for allegedly defrauding people by deceitfully obtaining their credit card details under the pretext of updating KYC documents, police said on Wednesday.
Nafisha Ali (23), a resident of Karaya, was apprehended on Tuesday afternoon from the Kasba police station area, they said.
Ali contacted several SBI credit card customers, offering KYC (know your customer) document update assistance. She used to visit the homes of customers, take control of their mobile phones, and fraudulently transfer funds from their credit card accounts to her own, an officer said.
A case was registered in connection with the fraud at the Park Street police station in July, he said.
She allegedly defrauded people of Rs 4.7 lakh, he added.
An investigation is underway to ascertain the involvement of other individuals and to trace the misappropriated funds, police said. PTI SCH SOM