Kolkata's Acropolis Mall to reopen on August 3 after closure due to fire

Kolkata, Jul 30 (PTI) Acropolis Mall, a major shopping destination in south Kolkata, is set to reopen on August 3, after being closed for nearly one-and-a-half months due to a major fire, an official said on Tuesday.

No injuries were reported in the fire that broke out in the shopping mall on June 14.

"We are reopening the mall on August 3, having received permission from the fire department," Subhadip Basu, General Manager of Acropolis Mall said.

"However, some brands will be operational after a few days due to ongoing renovation. Almost 90 per cent of the mall will be open on August 3 but some retailers such as Hoppipola, Chili's, and Time Zone will reopen later. All other brands, including Cinepolis and the food court, will be operational from August 3 itself," he said.

The mall employs over 4,000 people and houses more than 110 outlets and shops, generating an annual business of Rs 700 crore, officials said.

After the fire, the shopping mall had on June 25 received permission to restore power and reopen the office block from the fifth to the 20th floor.

The mall management has since been undertaking restoration work.

A fire inspection took place on July 5, and the mall received a clearance from the fire department on July 29 to reopen.

"The fire safety work is completed, and we are now conducting deep cleaning, mock fire safety drills, and notifying retailers," Basu added.

Since its opening in 2015, the mall has been a hub of economic activity in south Kolkata, and its closure impacted local businesses significantly.

Acropolis Mall, which sees an average daily footfall of 15,000 people, has been instrumental in boosting the local economy.

Local shops, eateries, cafes, and restaurant chains are eagerly awaiting the mall's reopening, hoping for the return of their customers. PTI BSM ACD