Kolkata's air quality 'poor' on New Year's Day

Kolkata, Jan 1 (PTI) The air quality of Kolkata on New Year's Day on Thursday was "poor", an official said.

The Air Quality Index of PM 2.5 at Jadavpur was recorded 315 at 2 pm, Fort William 235, Victoria 255, Rabindra Bharati University 227, Rabindra Sarobar 213, Ballygunge 236 and Bidhan Nagar (Salt Lake) 273, an official of West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) said.

An AQI of 201-300 is regarded as poor and causes breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure, while an AQI of 301-400 is regarded as very poor and causes respiratory illness on prolonged exposure.

Frequent sounds of firecrackers being burst and shells lighting up the skies were reported in Tollygunge, Garia, Kasba, Jadavpur, Behala areas of south and Narkeldanga, Beleghata, Sinthi, Bagbazar, Jorasanko, Bowbazar areas of north Kolkata from around 11:45 pm till 2 am, environmental watchdog Sabuj Manch alleged.

"The court order of a 35-minute window (11.55 pm to 12.30 am) for bursting of firecrackers was violated as firecrackers continued to be burst after 12.30 am and continued till 2 am," Advisory member of private green platform Sabuj Manch and green technologist Somendra Mohan Ghosh told PTI.

A WBPCB official said the bursting of fireworks during this New Year celebration was lower than last year, and the celebrations gradually subsided after 12.30 am.

"Still, we are assessing reports and if there is any concrete evidence or information, we will take up with the police," he said.

He further added that the AQI is typically low due to fog and smoke in winter, as the particulates cannot rise for hours. PTI SUS RG