Kolkata's Alipore Zoo erects braille boards for visually challenged visitors

Kolkata, Jul 14 (PTI) The Alipore Zoological Garden here on Sunday unveiled braille boards for the assistance of visually challenged visitors.

Twenty such braille boards have been installed in front of important enclosures, Zoo Director Subhankar Sengupta said in a statement.

The braille boards will help visually impaired visitors navigate and reach enclosures and strategic locations on the sprawling campus, he said.

Sengupta said some interactive gaming sessions were also organised for visitors during the day to commemorate 'Chimpanzee Day.' The keepers of chimpanzees shared their experiences and a video on chimpanzees of Alipore Zoo was shown during the session.

All participants in the session were presented with a sapling by the forest department.

The programme was attended by Minister of State, Forest (Independent Charge) Birbaha Hansda and senior forest officials. PTI SUS ACD