Kolkata's Alipore Zoo turns 150, celebrations galore

Kolkata, Sep 24 (PTI) The oldest zoo in India – Alipore Zoological Garden in Kolkata – turned 150 on Tuesday, as two new enclosures were thrown open to the public and a book detailing the journey of the facility was launched. Inaugurated on September 24, 1875, the zoo covers an area of 19 hectares, housing around 1,265 animals.

The renovated heritage building of the zoo was also opened during the day.

The zoo director Subhankar Sengupta said two new gates on Alipore Road and National Library Avenue were also inaugurated on the occasion.

“The renovated heritage building has enclosures having unique species like mouse deer, four-horned antelope and hog deer,” he said in a statement.

Two new enclosures housing species like Bengal fox and leopard cat were also unveiled, Sengupta said.

Besides, a 150-year memorabilia book ‘Calcutta Zoo Metamorphosed into Kolkata Zoo’ was published.

West Bengal Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim, state Forest Minister Birbaha Hansda and senior forest officials were present at the programme.

A statue of Rai Bahadur Ram Brahma Sanyal, the first and longest-serving Superintendent of Alipore Zoo, was also inaugurated to mark the milestone year. PTI SUS RBT