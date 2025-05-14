Kolkata's iconic buildings bathed in tricolour to mark India's fight against terror

Kolkata, May 14 (PTI) In the aftermath of the Operation Sindoor, Kolkata's iconic Victoria Memorial Hall and the Science City complex were bathed in the national tricolour to express solidarity with the Indian Armed Forces.

An official of Victoria Memorial told PTI that though no official communique had come to celebrate the success of 'Operation Sindoor', words came from the Union Ministry of Culture to project the theme 'Ek Desh Ek Dhadkan' (one nation one heartbeat).

"Since yesterday, Victoria Memorial Hall has been illuminated in the colours of the national flag, paying homage to the enduring pride, unity and glory of our nation," the official said.

The Victoria Memorial is a white marble edifice in the heart of Kolkata, known for its striking architectural design.

The official said that the illumination will continue for several more days.

The Science City complex, another landmark of the city, was also bathed in the glows of three colours of the Indian flag, a spokesperson said. PTI SUS NN