Kolkata's iconic Nahoum bakery takes off popular chicken patty from menu

Kolkata, Jul 29 (PTI) The 122-year-old Nahoum bakery, a cherished part of the city's confectionery heritage, has decided to remove chicken items from its menu citing challenges in sourcing the poultry meat that meets specific Jewish religious standards for slaughter.

Iconic Nahoum, inseparable from Kolkata's historic New Market, ceased preparing their beloved fluffy chicken patty, a longtime favourite.

The decision stemmed from the difficulty in obtaining Kosher chicken, which is slaughtered in a prescribed manner not readily available in a city where most vendors use a different method.

Nahoum spokesperson Jagadish Chandra Haldar told PTI on Monday that the directive came from Israel-based fourth generation owner Adam Nahoum.

"Due to the unavailability of Kosher chicken, we have discontinued selling chicken items," he said. This decision was communicated in January and has been gradually implemented, including closing the bakery on Saturdays in adherence to Jewish traditions, he added.

Despite this change, the bakery will continue to offer its renowned cakes and pastries.

Poorna Banerjee, a food blogger and film reviewer, reminisced about the bustling crowds that would gather at 4 pm to purchase the fresh, hot chicken patty, a sought-after delicacy alongside their famous fruit cakes.

"It's sad that chicken patties won't be on offer anymore due to the lack of chicken meeting their specifications," she told PTI.

Established in the city in 1902 and relocated to its current spot in 1916, Nahoum's Bakery remains a symbol of Kolkata's rich culinary history, adapting to uphold its traditions amidst evolving challenges. PTI SUS MNB