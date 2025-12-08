Kolkata's iconic New Market to be made earthquake-resistant

Kolkata, Dec 8 (PTI) The iconic New Market in Kolkata will be made earthquake resistant with the installation of seismic bars to strengthen the century-old structure, officials said on Monday.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has already prepared a detailed project report (DPR) for the works at SS Hogg Market, which is popularly known as New Market, they said.

"We are unwilling to take any risks with heritage structures. We have decided to install seismic bars at the SS Hogg Market," a KMC official said.

"Similar seismic reinforcements are used in Singapore and Japan, and in Mumbai to protect old buildings. The seismic bars absorb and redistribute shock waves during an earthquake, reducing structural stress," he said.

The decision to install the seismic bars was taken based on the recommendations from geophysics and civil engineering experts of Jadavpur University, he added.

As part of the system, underground cables will be laid around the market, and these wires will then be connected to the structural columns of individual shops, the official said.

Some shops at New Market may need to remain closed temporarily while the work is underway, he said.

"We will proceed only after detailed discussions with the traders' associations," he said.

Built in 1874, the market houses nearly 3,000 shops and is one of the city's busiest commercial hubs.

A shop owner said, "Safety is our priority too. As long as the work is coordinated properly, we will cooperate." PTI SCH SOM