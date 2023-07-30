Kolkata's mini zoo to have conservation breeding centre

Kolkata, Jul 30 (PTI) The mini zoo in Kolkata's New Town will soon have a conservation breeding centre.

According to zoo officials, the breeding centre named Harinalay will be up and running in four months.

The governing body of the West Bengal Zoo Authority recently gave its nod to the centre and work is in full swing.

The centre will carry out breeding of a variety of birds, including exotic birds, birds belonging to the endangered species and those classified within the nearly threatened category.

Special focus will be on breeding of the painted stork, an endangered species, the unit in-charge of the mini zoo, Vivek Ojha, said.

He said all birds currently on display in the zoo had been seized by different government agencies from various places across the state while they were being transported by poachers or smugglers.

"We are calling it an education and conservation breeding centre because students of schools and colleges will be encouraged to visit the place. This will help in their learning process," the unit in-charge said.

"We are making 10x9 square-feet cages. Efforts are on to provide a natural environment to the feathered guests so that they can be well accommodated. In addition, breeding boxes will be fitted in the cages and when birds lay eggs, we will shift them to another section having an artificial incubator,” he said.

After the nestlings are born, they will be fed in a closed monitoring room until they attain maturity before being released in larger cages, he added.

The 500 square-metre breeding centre will come up in the additional area that the zoo has got from HIDCO. The mini zoo was set up on 12.5 acres and got an additional 2.5 acres recently.

Besides bird breeding such as various exotic birds - Macaws, Grey parrots and Amazon parrots, the mini zoo authorities will also carry out breeding of yellow monitor lizards, which also belong to the endangered species. Initially, the reptiles will be brought from other zoos through exchange programmes, Ojha said.

Breeding centres are important for conservation and increasing the population of endangered and rare species, he added. EOM MNB