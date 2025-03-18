Kollam college student killed by sister's ex-fiance: Police

Kollam(Kerala), Mar 18(PTI) The killing of a 22-year-old college student in Kerala's Kollam district was carried out by his sister's ex-fiance allegedly because she ended the relationship, police said on Tuesday.

According to the FIR registered in connection with the murder, the victim's parents have alleged that the accused -- Thejas Raj -- arrived at their home on Monday night with the intention and preparedness to kill them all as they had fixed their daughter's marriage with someone else.

In their complaint, they have stated that Raj trespassed into their home and first attacked the victim's father -- George Gomas -- with a knife and when his son -- Febin George Gomas -- intervened, he was stabbed multiple times leading to his death.

The FIR has been lodged under the sections 329 (criminal trespass), 103 (murder) and 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Raj had, subsequently, died by suicide by jumping in front of a train, police said.

According to the FIR lodged in connection with the suicide, Raj's paternal uncle has filed a complaint stating that his nephew became depressed after the girl he was in love with, backed away from their marriage.

Subsequently, Raj stabbed her father and brother and then jumped in front of a train to commit suicide, the complainant-uncle said according to the FIR.

The police said that the accused came to the victim's house wearing a 'purdah' (veil) and carried a knife and petrol with him.

"We are investigating from where he got the petrol. The purdah was found thrown aside at the crime scene," another officer said.

The accused was later found run over by a train on a railway track at Kadappakada here.

The car in which the accused was suspected to have travelled, was also found nearby. PTI HMP HMP ROH