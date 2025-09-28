Kondareddypally becomes south India’s first fully solar-powered village

Hyderabad, Sep 28 (PTI) Kondareddypally, the native village of Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, has become South India’s "first fully solar-powered village," under the state government’s green energy mission.

Spread across Vangoor mandal in Nagarkurnool district, the project covers 514 houses and 11 government buildings, an official release said on Sunday.

Currently, 480 houses are powered by 3 KW rooftop panels, while the 11 government buildings, including schools and offices, operate on 60 KW solar units, it added.

The remaining 34 mud-walled homes will be included once their 'Indiramma' houses are completed.

Each house now generates about 360 units of electricity per month, ensuring an uninterrupted power supply and eliminating monthly electricity bills.

Surplus energy is fed into the grid at Rs 5.25 per unit. In September alone, the village exported around one lakh units, earning nearly Rs 5 lakh—a first-of-its-kind example of villagers becoming green entrepreneurs, the release further said.

The Rs 10.53-crore project, supported by a Rs 3.56-crore subsidy from the Centre, was executed by the Telangana Renewable Energy Development Corporation Ltd. (TREDCO) with active community participation.

Officials described Kondareddypally as a "model solar village, blending modern technology with rural life." The initiative is viewed as a milestone in 'Telangana’s efforts to reduce its carbon footprint, promote renewable energy, and strengthen rural economies." Villagers said they were "proud to be self-sufficient while contributing clean energy to Telangana’s grid," the release added. PTI VVK SSK