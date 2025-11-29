Konkan divisional commissioner reviews health, education, tribal welfare initiatives in Palghar

Palghar, Nov 29 (PTI) Konkan Divisional Commissioner Dr Vijay Suryavanshi conducted a field inspection across Jawhar and Mokhada talukas of Palghar district to review health, education, rural development and tribal welfare initiatives, an official said on Saturday.

The commissioner, accompanied by senior officials, visited a primary health centre on Friday, where he reviewed medical services and instructed immediate improvements, a release issued by the Palghar zilla parishad stated.

He inspected a Katkari colony, assessing basic facilities and ongoing works, and lauded women’s self-help groups for starting a brick kiln enterprise, and discussed with them about the Lakhpati Didi Yojana, mogra cultivation, market expansion and rural entrepreneurship.

He directed officials to expedite essential works such as water supply, roads, shelters and daily wages.

Dr Suryavanshi also held a detailed review meeting on malnutrition, anaemia, child marriage prevention, NREGA job availability, tribal land records, incomplete homes, contactless padas and agricultural market access. PTI COR ARU