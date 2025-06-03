Konkan Rail monsoon timetable reduced by 15 days this year; to be effective June 15-Oct 20

Mumbai, Jun 3 (PTI) The Konkan Railway (KR) on Tuesday said its train timetable for monsoon, revised during the season taking into account rainfall and its impact on the route, will be in effect from June 15 to October 20, shortening the duration by a fortnight compared to previous years.

Talking to reporters at the KR headquarters at Belapur in adjoining Navi Mumbai, its chairman and managing director (CMD) Santosh Kumar Jha said this year they have reduced the timetable period by 15 days.

A senior KR official explained that earlier their monsoon timetable used to be between June 10 and October 31, but this time they have postponed the commencement of the timetable in June by five days and advanced it by 10 days in October.

"Extensive cleaning of catchwater drains and inspection of cuttings across the route have been conducted. The ongoing and completed geo-safety projects have drastically reduced the instances of boulder falls and soil slippages," he noted.

Jha said he has requested Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the energy portfolio, to intervene and sort out the issue of grid failures of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) so that no train gets stranded inside tunnels, though a backup power supply will be kept ready for the monsoon to keep services operational.

He informed they have kept five diesel locomotives ready at different locations to deal with any emergency.

The monsoon preparation works were on for the last three months, and 636 trained personnel, including those deputed at 40 vulnerable cutting sites, are being deployed for round-the-clock patrolling, the CMD maintained.

Jha said this year they have spent Rs 34 crore on various geo-safety works, including flattening sharp cuttings and removing loose boulders, among others.

Trains will run at a restricted speed during the monsoon timetable period.

Jha said the speed will be in the range of 75 km-120 km in different sections on the more than 700km long route which passes through Maharashtra, Goa, and Karnataka.

Between Roha and Veer (47 km), the speed will be 120 kmph, while it will be 75 kmph in Veer-Kankavali (245 km) and 90 kmph from Kankavali to Udupi (377 km) as well as from Udupi to Thokur (47 km).

"Loco pilots have been instructed to reduce the train speed to 40 km/h during low visibility caused by heavy rainfall," a KR release highlighted, adding in situations when water exceeds 100mm, the train services will be temporarily suspended and resumed only after water level recedes to ensure passenger safety.

As per the KR, self-recording rain gauges are active at nine stations - Mangaon, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Vilwade, Kankavali (Maharashtra), Madgaon (Goa), Karwar, Bhatkal, and Udupi (Karnataka), to monitor and alert officials about rainfall levels.

Also, anemometers have been installed on major viaducts and bridges to monitor wind speeds at four locations. These are Panvel viaduct between Ratnagiri and Nivasar, Mandovi bridge between Thivim and Karmali, Zuari bridge between Karmali and Verna, and Sharavati bridge between Honnavar and Manki.

Similarly, flood warning systems are functional at key bridges at the Kali River (between Mangaon and Veer), the Savitri River (between Veer and Sape Wamane), and the Vashishti River (between Chiplun and Kamathe) to alert officials if water levels reach dangerous levels, said the release.

Safety personnel have been equipped with mobile phones for emergency communication with the control office/station, while loco pilots and guards have been provided walkie-talkies. Also, all stations have 25-Watt VHF sets ensuring seamless wireless coordination between train crew and station masters, the KR maintained.

"Emergency communication (EMC) sockets are installed every 1 km distance for immediate contact between patrolmen, watchmen, loco pilots, guards, and other field maintenance staff with control offices during emergencies," as per the release.

The Konkan Railway's 740-km-long line starts from Roha in Raigad district of Maharashtra and ends at Thokur near Mangaluru in adjoining Karnataka. It passes through one of the most difficult terrains that include cliffs, rivers, creeks, tunnels, sharp cuttings, and tall bridges.

Jha said they have 563 cuttings, and of them, 40 are identified as vulnerable ones.

He said the coastal area of Konkan receives average rainfall up to 3,500 mm, but at some isolated locations it peaks up up to 5,000 mm as well.

The CMD maintained they have requested Chief Minister Fadnavis to provide them state transport buses for trans-shipment of passengers in case of any eventuality.

Barring around 50km distance, the entire 740km long route of the KR is single-line. The KR on average operates 50-55 trains daily despite constraints. PTI KK GK RSY