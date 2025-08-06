Konkan Railway adds one more halt to Ro-Ro car transportation service during Ganesh festival

Mumbai, Aug 6 (PTI) The Konkan Railway has announced an additional halt at Nandgaon Road for the Roll on-Roll off (Ro-Ro) car transportation train service between Kolad in Maharashtra and Verna in Goa during the upcoming Ganpati festival.

The KR, which has been operating Ro-Ro truck service since 1999, has launched the Ro-Ro car transportation service between Kolad (at Raigad in Maharashtra) and Verna (South Goa district), aiming to further enhance convenience and accessibility for passengers along the coastal route.

"With this addition, passengers can now load and unload their car at Nandgaon Road, making the journey more flexible and user-friendly for car owners," the Konkan Railway said in a release on Tuesday.

The stop has been introduced in response to public demand and feedback from passengers, it said.

As per an earlier KR release, the new Ro-Ro car service will commence from August 23 from Kolad and August 24 from Verna and it will operate on alternate days in each direction till September 11.

The specially designed rake can accommodate 40 cars per trip, with two cars loaded on each of the 20 wagons.

The Konkan Railway has also revised the freight charges and timings for the Ro-Ro car transportation service, besides extending the last date for booking to August 18 from August 13.

It has, however, kept the number of passengers permitted to travel with their car in 3AC and 2S coaches, that will be attached to the Ro-Ro train, and fare charged to them unchanged.

As per the release, motorists will have to pay per car Rs 7,875, which includes 5 per cent GST, for Kolad to Verna journey, and Rs 5,460 for Kolad to Nandgaon journey.

The Ro-Ro train will depart from Kolad in Raigad district at 3 pm instead of original 2 pm and it will reach Nandgaon Road station at 10 pm. It will depart from there at midnight and reach Verna in Goa the next day at 6 am.

From Verna, the Ro-Ro train will depart at 3 pm and reach Nandgaon Road station at 8 pm. From there it will depart at 10.30 pm and reach Kolad the next day at 6 am, the release said.

Motorists will have to report at departing stations Verna, Kolad and Nandgaon Road three hours before the departure time, it added. PTI KK GK