Konkan Railway adds second enhanced capacity Ro-Ro rake to boost freight movement

Panaji, Dec 5 (PTI) Konkan Railway has introduced its second roll-on roll-off (Ro-Ro) rake with an enhanced 57-tonne capacity to strengthen freight movement along its route, an official said on Friday.

The ro-ro service, which transports loaded trucks on railway wagons as a cost-effective logistics solution, has been steadily improving freight efficiency in the region, the senior official said.

He said that the first rake with wagons capable of carrying up to 57 tonnes commenced operations on November 5, while the second rake with the same enhanced capacity was introduced on December 3.

Each rake consists of 15 BRN (road gauge bogie rail) wagons capable of carrying trucks up to 57 tonnes and 35 box wagons that can move those weighing up to 50 tonnes, he said.

The official said that, as per the guidelines, the maximum weight permitted for BRN wagons is 57 tonnes and 50 tonnes for box wagons, while the increased capacity applies only to these two rakes. For other rakes, the maximum weight limit remains 50 tonnes.

Charges for excess weight are fixed at Rs 800 per tonne plus applicable GST, he added.

The official said the enhanced capacity is expected to benefit transporters and industries dealing with iron and steel, marble, tiles, construction materials, and other heavy consignments along the Konkan Railway network. PTI RPS ARU