Konkan Railway deploys over 670 personnel for patrolling along route during monsoon

Thane, Jun 20 (PTI) With the onset of monsoon, the Konkan Railway on Thursday said it is undertaking several safety measures, like round-the-clock patrolling on the tracks, use of advanced communication systems and installation of flood warning systems, to effectively tackle rain-related challenges on the route.

In a statement, the Konkan Railway said it remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring a secure and smooth travel experience, supported by its participation in national disaster management protocols and regular weather updates from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Incidents of landslides, boulder collapse occur every year during the monsoon season on the Konkan Railway route.

It said the railway's monsoon timetable, effective from June 10 to October 31, adjusts sectional speeds to accommodate weather conditions, prioritising passenger safety.

It said it is intensifying its preparations during the monsoon season, focusing on bolstering safety measures and operational readiness.

Some of the significant steps being taken include the intensive cleaning of catch water drains and meticulous inspections of railway cuttings to fortify the network against adverse weather conditions. Over recent years, targeted geo-safety projects have notably reduced incidents like boulder falls and soil slips, enhancing overall safety standards, it said.

It will deploy 672 personnel for round-the-clock patrolling during monsoon, focusing on vulnerable sections where speed restrictions will be imposed as a precautionary measure. Strategic placement of BRN-mounted excavators and Rail Maintenance Vehicles at key locations ensures swift emergency response capabilities, the Konkan Railway added.

Operational adjustments include directives for loco pilots to reduce speeds during heavy rainfall and provisions for Self-propelled Accident Relief Medical Vans (ARMVs) equipped with emergency medical facilities. Advanced communication systems, including mobile phones and walkie-talkies for safety personnel, along with upgraded VHF base stations at all stations, will facilitate seamless coordination during emergencies.

Technological upgrades such as LED signals, self-recording rain gauges, and flood warning systems installed at critical bridges enhance monitoring and response capabilities. Round-the-clock control rooms in key locations ensure continuous oversight and immediate response to operational challenges.

Passengers are advised to stay informed about their travel plans by checking train statuses online at www.konkanrailway.com or contacting the helpline at 139. Konkan Railway's proactive approach underscores its dedication to passenger safety and operational excellence during the monsoon season, the release added.

The Konkan Railway operates services in the coastal regions of Maharashtra, Goa, and Karnataka.