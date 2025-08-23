Konkan Railway runs its first Ro-Ro car train ahead of Ganpati festival

Mumbai, Aug 23 (PTI) The Konkan Railway (KR) on Saturday started its special ‘roll on-roll off’ (Ro-Ro) train services between Kolad in Maharashtra and Verna in Goa for private cars during the upcoming Ganpati festival, an official said.

A senior KR official told PTI that the first Ro-Ro car train with 10 wagons and two passenger coaches departed with five cars and 19 passengers from Kolad station in Raigad district at 3.40 pm. It is expected to reach Goa on Sunday morning.

The official said they have 8-10 more car bookings for the next few days, but they may not run the service if there are fewer than 16 cars, as it won’t be financially viable for them to operate the Ro-Ro car train.

In a release issued on Saturday night, KR said that a dedicated AC coach and a second seating coach were provided, ensuring the comfort of passengers while their vehicles were securely placed on board.

The KR release highlighted that for all notified Ro-Ro car transportation service trips till September 11, registrations are accepted up to 3 days prior to the date of journey till 5 pm, excluding the date of journey.

KR pioneered the Ro-Ro service concept in India in 1999 for trucks, officials said, adding that this is the first time it is being operated for private cars. The special service will run from August 23 to September 11.

The specially designed rake can accommodate 40 cars per trip, with two cars loaded on each of the 20 wagons.

According to KR, motorists will have to pay Rs 7,875 per car for transportation from Kolad to Verna and Rs 5,460 for the journey between Kolad and Nandgaon.