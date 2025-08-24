Konkan Railway's first Ro-Ro car train arrives in Goa

Panaji, Aug 24 (PTI) The Konkan Railway's special 'roll on-roll off' (Ro-Ro) train for private cars arrived in Goa in the wee hours of Sunday, completing its maiden journey from neighbouring Maharashtra, an official said.

The Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) has introduced this special service for private cars and their passengers, easing travel ahead of the Ganesh Festival season in Maharashtra's Konkan and Goa region.

Speaking to PTI, KRCL's deputy general manager Baban Ghatge said that four cars were dropped off at Nandgao near Kankavli in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district, and one was offloaded at Verna in South Goa.

The journey was absolutely memorable for families who travelled with their cars, he said.

Ghatge said that more people should use the service to decongest roads during the Ganesh festival.

On Saturday, the Ro-Ro car train of 10 wagons and two passenger coaches departed with five cars and 19 passengers from Kolad station in Raigad district at 3.40 pm.

As a part of this service, a dedicated AC coach and a second seating coach were provided, ensuring the comfort of passengers while their vehicles were securely placed on board, he said.

Ghatge said that the next trip would be decided depending on people's feedback and response to the facility.

The Konkan Railway, in a release on Saturday, stated that for all notified Ro-Ro car transportation service trips till September 11, registrations are accepted up to three days before the date of journey until 5 pm, excluding the date of travel.

Motorists will have to pay Rs 7,875 per car for transportation from Kolad to Verna and Rs 5,460 for the journey between Kolad and Nandgaon, it was stated.