Konkan region plans ‘Zero Casualty’ mission ahead of monsoon season

Thane, May 8 (PTI) The authorities from Maharashtra’s Konkan region have planned a ‘Zero Casualty’ mission to ensure public safety during the monsoon, officials said on Thursday.

The coastal region comprises the districts of Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Mumbai City, and Mumbai Suburban.

During a review meeting with officials from the seven districts, Konkan Divisional Commissioner Dr Vijay Suryavanshi underscored the need for meticulous planning and inter-agency coordination to mitigate the impact of natural disasters, said an official release.

“Disasters don’t announce their arrival, but the loss can be minimised with preparation. ‘Zero Casualty’ is not just a slogan; it must be the guiding principle of every unit, department, and agency. We must act with urgency and unity,” said the Commissioner. PTI COR NR